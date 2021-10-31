 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 31, 2021 in Bryan, TX

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 31, 2021 in Bryan, TX

{{featured_button_text}}

The Bryan area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert