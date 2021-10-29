 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 29, 2021 in Bryan, TX

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 29, 2021 in Bryan, TX

{{featured_button_text}}

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bryan area. It should reach a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert