Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 29, 2021 in Bryan, TX

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bryan area. It should reach a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from Northwest.