Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 28, 2021 in Bryan, TX

Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Bryan. It looks like it will be a moderate 74 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with forecast models showing 25 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from THU 7:00 AM CDT until THU 7:00 PM CDT.