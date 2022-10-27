 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 27, 2022 in Bryan, TX

Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

