Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 26, 2021 in Bryan, TX

The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.

