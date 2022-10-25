It will be a warm day in Bryan. It looks like it will be a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Tornado Watch until TUE 12:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 25, 2022 in Bryan, TX
