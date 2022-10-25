 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 25, 2022 in Bryan, TX

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

It will be a warm day in Bryan. It looks like it will be a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Tornado Watch until TUE 12:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert