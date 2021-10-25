Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 96. 71 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 25, 2021 in Bryan, TX
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Expe…
The Bryan area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. Expect clear skies to…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy s…
The Bryan area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Partly cloudy ski…
Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of …
Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Bryan area can expect…
If rural communities plan carefully, they can reinvent themselves as the perfect homes for people fleeing wildfire and hurricane zones.
For the drive home in Bryan: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted …
Bryan folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies toda…