Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 24, 2022 in Bryan, TX

The Bryan area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 43% chance of rain. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the South.