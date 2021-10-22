 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 22, 2021 in Bryan, TX

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 22, 2021 in Bryan, TX

{{featured_button_text}}

The Bryan area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert