Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 20, 2022 in Bryan, TX
