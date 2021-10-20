Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 20, 2021 in Bryan, TX

The Bryan area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.