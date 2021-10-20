 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 20, 2021 in Bryan, TX

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 20, 2021 in Bryan, TX

{{featured_button_text}}

The Bryan area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert