The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 2, 2022 in Bryan, TX
Related to this story
Most Popular
Scientists on planes flying through Hurricane Ian's center are taking measurements satellites can’t and sending them to hurricane forecasters.
Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: A mostly clear sky. Low 71F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan Monda…
For the drive home in Bryan: Clear. Low 54F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 85 deg…
For the drive home in Bryan: A mostly clear sky. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatur…
Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 9…
Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Today has the makings of…
This evening's outlook for Bryan: A mostly clear sky. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks lik…
This evening in Bryan: Mostly clear skies. Low around 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Bryan area can expect a sizzling hot day…
Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Today has the makings of…
Hurricane Fiona wrought devastation to Puerto Rico, still reeling from its assault by Hurricane Maria eerily precisely five years earlier.