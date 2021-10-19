 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 19, 2021 in Bryan, TX

Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.

