Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 18, 2022 in Bryan, TX

Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.