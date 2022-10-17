The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bryan community. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 77% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 17, 2022 in Bryan, TX
