Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 66% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 14, 2021 in Bryan, TX
