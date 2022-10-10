The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 62 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 10, 2022 in Bryan, TX
