Bryan folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 9, 2021 in Bryan, TX
