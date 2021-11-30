Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Bryan. It looks to reach a comfortable 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 30, 2021 in Bryan, TX
