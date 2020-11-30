Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 30, 2020 in Bryan, TX

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 55 degrees. A 30-degree low is forcasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Bryan could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the North. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.