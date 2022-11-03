The Bryan area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 3, 2022 in Bryan, TX
