Folks in the Bryan area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 97% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 3, 2021 in Bryan, TX
