Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 3, 2021 in Bryan, TX

Folks in the Bryan area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 97% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.