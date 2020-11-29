Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 29, 2020 in Bryan, TX

Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 17 mph. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.