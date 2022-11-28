Bryan folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 28, 2022 in Bryan, TX
