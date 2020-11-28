Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 28, 2020 in Bryan, TX

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bryan area. It looks to reach a moderate 61 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.