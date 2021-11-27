Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 27, 2021 in Bryan, TX

Bryan temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 96% chance of rain. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.