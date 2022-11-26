Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 26, 2022 in Bryan, TX

Folks in the Bryan area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 89% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.