Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 26, 2020 in Bryan, TX

Bryan folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a pleasant 74 degrees. A 63-degree low is forcasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.