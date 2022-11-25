Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 25, 2022 in Bryan, TX

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bryan area. It should reach a moderate 61 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 86% chance of precipitation. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.