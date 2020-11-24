Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 24, 2020 in Bryan, TX

The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 18 mph. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
Local Weather
Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox!