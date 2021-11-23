Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 23, 2021 in Bryan, TX

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bryan area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 72 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.