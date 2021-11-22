Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 22, 2021 in Bryan, TX

Folks in the Bryan area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.