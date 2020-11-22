Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 22, 2020 in Bryan, TX

Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
Local Weather
