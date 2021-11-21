Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bryan area. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 34% chance of rain. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 21, 2021 in Bryan, TX
