Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 20, 2022 in Bryan, TX

Temperatures in Bryan will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.