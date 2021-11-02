Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 2, 2021 in Bryan, TX

Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.
