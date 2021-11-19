Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bryan area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 67 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 19, 2021 in Bryan, TX
