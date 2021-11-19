Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 19, 2021 in Bryan, TX

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bryan area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 67 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.