Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 19, 2020 in Bryan, TX

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bryan community. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the South. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.

