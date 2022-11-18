Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bryan area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 58 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 18, 2022 in Bryan, TX
