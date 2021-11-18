 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 18, 2021 in Bryan, TX

Bryan people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Bryan could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

