Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 17, 2022 in Bryan, TX

Bryan temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 59 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.