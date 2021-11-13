Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 13, 2021 in Bryan, TX

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bryan area. It should reach a pleasant 68 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.