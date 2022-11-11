Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 11, 2022 in Bryan, TX

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bryan community. It should reach a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 90% chance of rain. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.