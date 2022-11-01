Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 1, 2022 in Bryan, TX

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bryan area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 73 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.