Here is today's weather outlook for May. 9, 2021 in Bryan, TX

The Bryan area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. 72 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 38% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.