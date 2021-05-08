 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 8, 2021 in Bryan, TX

The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 73 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.

