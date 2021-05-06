Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. We will see clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 6, 2021 in Bryan, TX
Related to this story
Most Popular
A tornado touched down in Blum, Texas, on Monday, May 3. You can hear the powerful winds in this footage, and see the trees bending from the force of the tornado.
Thanks to new railings installed along the Golden Gate Bridge, high wind in San Francisco now creates a ghostly sounding harmonica-like sound from the landmark, heard for miles in all directions.
This evening's outlook for Bryan: Partly cloudy skies early. Thunderstorms likely late. Low near 70F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain …
It will be a warm day in Bryan. It should reach a moderate 72 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecast…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bryan community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. A 56-degree low i…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bryan community. It looks to reach a moderate 73 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Per…
For the drive home in Bryan: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 69F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.…
Bryan's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low near 70F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Monday, Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. T…
For the drive home in Bryan: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 10 …
Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 66F. Winds ENE at 5 to 1…