Here is today's weather outlook for May. 6, 2021 in Bryan, TX

Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. We will see clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.

