Here is today's weather outlook for May. 4, 2021 in Bryan, TX

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bryan community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 62% chance. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.