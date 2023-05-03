The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 3, 2023 in Bryan, TX
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Bryan area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reac…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. The UV index today is high…
Bryan will see warm temperatures this Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degre…
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Bryan. It should reach a moderate 75 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but a…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …