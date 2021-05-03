 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 3, 2021 in Bryan, TX

The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.

